Ciara and Russell Wilson recreate photo of Prince Charles and Diana on anniversary trip

Ciara and Russell Wilson have shared pictures of their recent anniversary trip to Venice, Italy, including one in which they recreate a 1985 photograph of Prince Charles and Princess Diana visiting the same spot during their ill-fated marriage.

The 35-year-old “1, 2 Step” singer and 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback are currently celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Finding themselves at the same spot in Venice that Prince Charles and Princess Diana once visited, the pair restaged the picture with Ciara clasping her hands in front of her while flanked by two bodyguards who are leaving the building behind her. Wilson stands in front, one hand raised to his lapel.

Ciara captioned the image: “You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess @DangeRussWilson.”