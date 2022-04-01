Bridgerton made headlines in season one for its impressive costumes, imaginative casting choices and steamy sex scenes.

However, another feature that made the show stand out was the use of intriguing instrumental covers of pop hits.

LA based group Vitamin String Quartet gained global attention for their takes on Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”, which were used in key scenes.

Season two may be different, in that it’s focused on the love triangle between sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charitha Chandran) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

It might even differ on the levels of raunch, to the point where it can feel like a different show altogether. Still, fans can rest assured that the musical tributes remain.

Here are the songs that you can hear covered in season two of Bridgerton.

“Material Girl” – Madonna – covered by Kris Bowers

Episode one sees the Sharmas enter their first event in “the ton”, accompanied by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). As they soak in their new neighbours, the orchestra plays an instrumental version of Madonna’s 1984 hit, “Material Girl”.

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Bridgerton (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

“Dancing On My Own” – Robyn – covered by Vitamin String Quartet

A major moment in the relationship between Kate and Anthony happens during episode four. At another ball, the characters are encouraged to settle their animosity and dance together. Yet, sparks fly to the soundtrack of Robyn’s iconic “sad banger”, “Dancing On My Own”.

“You Oughta Know” – Alanis Morissette – covered by Duomo

Another musical highlight takes place in episode five as Kate and Anthony attempt to break off their illicit flirtation. There’s fast horseriding and a fiery exchange involved, making Alanis Morissette’s angsty classic a fitting soundtrack for the scene.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in ‘Bridgerton' (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

“Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles – covered by Steve Horner

Wedding bells ring in episode six, and as the bride makes her way down the aisle, an orchestral version of Harry Styles’s debut solo single plays.

Other covers of note in season two include:

“What About Us” – P!nk – covered by Duomo

“How Deep is Your Love” – Calvin Harris and Disciples – covered by Kiris Houston

“Wrecking Ball” – Miley Cyrus – covered by Midnite String Quartet

“Stay Away” – Nirvana – covered by Vitamin String Quartet

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” – Jatin-Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar – covered by Kris Bowers

“Diamonds” – Rihanna – covered by Hannah V & Joe Rodwell

You can read The Independent’s review of season two of Bridgerton here.