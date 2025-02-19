Conductor Edward Gardner says he ‘regrets’ calling Italian opera singers mafia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British conductor Edward Gardner has said he “regrets” making comments about the singers of an Italian opera house.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra principal conductor was speaking about his debut at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples when he said the “chorus is made up of two rival mafia families – who after one performance put each other in A&E”.

In a statement, Gardner said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to the members of the chorus of the San Carlo Opera House, Naples for my recent comments in an interview with The Times.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the choir and its members. Shortly before my arrival in Naples I was informed that two members of the chorus had a public fight just outside the theatre resulting in one person being hospitalised.

“I was very surprised by this. However I did not intend to suggest that the choir were members of the mafia, and I am more than happy to retract that allegation.

open image in gallery Alice Sara Ott, Benjamin Grosvenor, Katie Derham and Edward Gardner ( PA )

“Performing Beethoven’s 9th together in Ravello last summer was a meaningful experience that highlighted the talent, dedication, and hard work of this group.

“I regret that anything I said may have suggested otherwise because I have experienced first-hand the professionalism and excellence of this choir and I want to make it clear how much I value and respect everyone involved.”

This follows Mayor of Naples and chairman of the San Carlo Foundation board, Gaetano Manfredi, reportedly saying he would sue Gardner.

He called his comments “very serious allegations that are completely unfounded”, according to Italian reports.

“These are very serious allegations that are completely unfounded. We will act to protect the reputation of the San Carlo Theatre and its employees,” he said, according to Bachtrack.

“The defamatory statements attributed to Gardner undermine the prestige of a cultural institution of worldwide importance,” lawyers Angelo and Sergio Pisani, speaking on behalf of the theatre, said. “Unfounded attacks such as these risk undermining the credibility of an institution that has made an important contribution to the dissemination of art and music for centuries.”

Gardner is a former director of the English National Opera (ENO), and since last year been a musical director at the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet.

He was made an OBE in 2012 for services to music, and won the Outstanding Achievement In Opera Oliver award in 2009.

Gardner has conducted Riders To The Sea at the London Coliseum, and Punch And Judy at the Young Vic as well as the BBC Proms.