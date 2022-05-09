Lorraine Kelly made the best Boris Johnson dig at the Baftas

After Boris Johnson’s embarrassing live interview mishap last week, Lorraine Kelly made the best joke about it at the Bafta TV awards show.

In a live interview with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain last week, the prime minister had to be cut off from his rambling answer as they had run out of time.

Reid told the PM: “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues that you have brought up in this interview.”

Johnson’s response unintentionally spoke volumes about how in touch he is with the British public, as he replied, “who’s Lorraine?”

The broadcast then switched to Lorraine Kelly who was about to begin her flagship ITV morning show.

In reaction, Kelly said: “Wow, thank you, Susanna. A masterclass in a political interview. Excellent stuff.”

The moment unsurprisingly went viral, meanwhile, a reference to the awkward moment also made an appearance at last night’s (8 May) Bafta TV awards ceremony.

Legendary broadcaster Kelly was on stage to present the Bafta award for news coverage and specialist factual.

She decided to fill Johnson in on who she is and sarcastically introduced herself directly to him.

Before presenting the award, she said to the audience: “Hello, and a special hello to Boris, I’m Lorraine. Lovely to see you.”

Kelly’s wasn’t the only pointed comment made to a politician, as stars throughout the ceremony voiced their worries about culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ plan to privatise Channel 4, despite not knowing it is not funded with public money.

