The Mysterines share teacher’s note that predicted ‘dream’ Jools Holland appearance
‘Hopefully I’ll catch you on Jools Holland one day,’ frontwoman Lia Metcalfe’s teacher said
The Mysterines have shared the news that they’ll perform on the forthcoming episode of Later... with Jools Holland (Saturday 18 June), just a few years after an ex-school teacher predicted it.
Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe took to Instagram to share a handwritten note from a former teacher, Miss Jones, who had predicted her success.
The note, written inside a Rhyming Dictionary that Jones had given to Metcalfe as a gift, read: “Hopefully you will put this to good use and I’ll catch you on Jools Holland one day.”
In her caption, Metcalfe spoke fondly of the “wonderful teacher who was always enthusiastic about me continuing to write”.
She wrote: “Little did I know when it was gifted to me, that it had a lot more to offer than just some rhymes…”
In a post following the letter the band announced their forthcoming appearance: “This is bucket list stuff for us, and we’re so very grateful.
“Jools Holland has been a huge thing for us all growing up, discovering so much music and watching our favourite people play it, so it’s very much an honour to be apart of the legacy now.”
The four piece, known for rock singles “Love’s Not Enough” and “Hung Up” released their debut album Reeling in March this year via Fiction Records which charted in the UK Top 10.
You can catch The Mysterines performing on Later with Jools Holland on Saturday 18 June on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies