The Mysterines share teacher’s note that predicted ‘dream’ Jools Holland appearance

The Mysterines have shared the news that they’ll perform on the forthcoming episode of Later... with Jools Holland (Saturday 18 June), just a few years after an ex-school teacher predicted it.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe took to Instagram to share a handwritten note from a former teacher, Miss Jones, who had predicted her success.

The note, written inside a Rhyming Dictionary that Jones had given to Metcalfe as a gift, read: “Hopefully you will put this to good use and I’ll catch you on Jools Holland one day.”

In her caption, Metcalfe spoke fondly of the “wonderful teacher who was always enthusiastic about me continuing to write”.

She wrote: “Little did I know when it was gifted to me, that it had a lot more to offer than just some rhymes…”

In a post following the letter the band announced their forthcoming appearance: “This is bucket list stuff for us, and we’re so very grateful.

“Jools Holland has been a huge thing for us all growing up, discovering so much music and watching our favourite people play it, so it’s very much an honour to be apart of the legacy now.”

The four piece, known for rock singles “Love’s Not Enough” and “Hung Up” released their debut album Reeling in March this year via Fiction Records which charted in the UK Top 10.

You can catch The Mysterines performing on Later with Jools Holland on Saturday 18 June on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.