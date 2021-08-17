CNN anchor Poppy Harlow taking break from role to pursue masters degree

CNN news anchor Poppy Harlow is taking a break from her role on CNN Newsroom to pursue a masters degree.

At the end of the programme today (17 August), Harlow announced that she would be temporarily stepping away from her role to pursue the degree before returning in the spring.

Harlow explained that getting her masters degree in law was “something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time”, adding: “If this year and a half has taught me anything, its why not try?”

Harlow will still be appearing on CNN in between classes and hinted that she also has a new project on the way with the network’s streaming service, CNN+. She said: “I’m going to spend some time in the coming months working on a new project for that.”

Harlow went on to thank herCNN Newsroom co-host Jim Sciutto, telling viewers they will be “in the best of hands” with him and the rest of their colleagues in her absence.

Harlow continued: “I’m going to miss you a lot, I’m going to miss them and a lot, and I’ll be here before you know it.”

Sciutto replied: “No one works harder than this woman sitting next to me, and I’m excited for you… I know I’ll see you again.”

Back in 2015, Harlow made headlines when she passed out during a live broadcast on CNN after overheating.

Harlow also issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the incident to reassure viewers she was alright.

“Thank you all for your concern and messages! I am ok! Pass out briefly and am with the doctor now,” she wrote. “So thankful to our amazing CNN team.”