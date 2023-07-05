Julia Roberts shares rare photo with husband Danny Moder in anniversary post

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Roberts has commemorated her and husband Danny Moder’s 21st wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

The Notting Hill star, 55, shared a blurry photograph of herself and Moder, 54, kissing on Tuesday (4 July), accompanied with the caption: “21”.

In the caption, Roberts also included firework emojis and three hashtags: “#truelove”, “#heckyeah” and “#fromhereonout”.

Roberts seldom shares photos of her and Moder together, making the actor’s recent Instagram post a somewhat rare occurrence.

The Academy Award-winner posts about her cinematographer husband on special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries.

In February last year, Roberts shared an Instagram post in celebration of her partner’s birthday.

“Happy Everything,” Roberts captioned an Instagram picture of Moder in a swimsuit posing with his surfboard. “You make my world go round.”

The couple met on the set of Roberts and Brad Pitt’s 2000 film The Mexican.

At the time, Roberts had been dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt. Meanwhile, Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

Roberts and Moder got married in a ceremony that took place at Roberts’s ranch in New Mexico in 2002.

Their wedding had been a surprise event, with their approximately 60 guests being invited to the home to instead “celebrate Independence Day”.

Roberts, who shares three children – 18-year-old twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia and 16-year-old Henry – with Moder, also previously opened up about her family in a 2014 interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she reflected on the timing of parenthood.

She said: “By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life.

“I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way.”

In November 2021, Roberts and Moder celebrated the twins’ 17th birthday with separate Instagram posts, with many fans expressing disbelief over how much the children had grown.

Roberts most recently starred in the 2022 Netflix romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney.

Calling the film a “screwball joy” in a three-star review, The Independent’s film critic said the on-screen chemistry between Roberts and Clooney “immediately recalls the tempestuous relationship” they shared as the romantic leads of the Ocean’s Eleven films.

Moder is a cinematographer best known for films such as 1995’s Crimson Tide, 2004’s The Forgotten and the 2021 film Flag Day, in which Sean Penn starred opposite his real-life daughter Dylan Penn.

He also served as director of photography on several episodes of the much-loved Netflix series Dead to Me, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.