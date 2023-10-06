Watch live: SAG-AFTRA actors strike outside Warner Bros as talks continue

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as SAG-AFTRA actors strike outside Warner Bros on Friday, 6 October, as talks continue between the union, studios, and streamers.

Striking Hollywood actors and studios will continue their negotiations on today, and negotiators for the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will work internally over the weekend and resume talks on Monday.

The live stream from today’s picket line comes as Saturday Night Live is set to return to screens next week for the first time since the writers strike began.

It last aired with an episode hosted by Ana de Armas on 15 April and will return with Pete Davidson, a former cast member, as host on 14 October.

Rapper Ice Spice will be a musical host.

The union made “meaningful gains and protections for writers,” leading the writers’ strike to end in September after 146 days, however the actors’ strike - which began in July - is still ongoing.