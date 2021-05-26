Steve Coogan is set to tour the UK with a new Alan Partridge live show.

The Partridge character originated in the Radio 4 comedy series On the Hour in 1992, and has subsequently featured in multiple TV series, one-off specials, and a feature film.

Coogan can currently be seen as the character in the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge, a comedic parody of the BBC’s The One Show format.

Tickets for the live stage show, entitled Stratagem, will be available to purchase here from 9am this Saturday (29 May).

According to the show description: “Alan Partridge made the welcome decision to embrace his audience in person (although not physically, because, you know…).

“In May 2021, Partridge announced a UK tour, set to bring fans face to face with their hero (albeit with heavy security in between) from April 2022.”

Stratagem isn’t the first time Coogan has performed live in his Partridge guise.

He appeared as the hapless Norfolk DJ in 2008, as part of a tour entitled Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge and other Less Successful Characters, in which Partridge played the role of a life coach.