Amy Schumer shares another explicit joke she wasn’t allowed to make at the Oscars

Amy Schumer has shared one of the jokes she was apparently forbidden from telling at the 2022 Oscars.

The comedian co-hosted the 94th instalment of the prestigious film awards ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes back in March.

During a stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, Schumer introduced audiences to the joke that the Oscars “did say ‘no’” to.

“My husband was going down on me,” she said, in a clip shared by the streaming service on social media. “Or as he calls it, Squid Game. So, he’s in my Nightmare Alley. My House of Gucci. And I say, ‘C’mon C’mon.’ He goes Tick, tick... BOOM! He ‘Bels fast’. I say, ‘get off my Dune’ and that’s how our son was born.”

The joke makes reference to a number of films to have been nominated for Oscars at the ceremony, as well as Mike Mills’ acclaimed drama C’mon C’mon, which was not nominated for anything, and Squid Game, which is a TV series.

Schumer had previously revealed another joke that she was “wasn’t allowed” to make at the Oscars.

However, the Trainwreck star later clarified that she had never seriously pushed for the quip, which made light of the shooting of Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin, to be included in the show.