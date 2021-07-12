Comedian Andrew Lawrence has had scheduled performances pulled by venues after making a racist joke about England’s Black footballers on Twitter.

Footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were all subjected to racist abuse by some England fans after their penalties were missed or saved during England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy last night (11 July).

Earlier this morning, Lawrence tweeted: “All I’m saying is, the white guys scored.”

He then added: “Equality, diversity, s*** penalties.”

In another tweet, the comedian wrote: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

His comments drew criticism from Twitter users and fellow comedians, and several venues announced that they were cancelling his bookings forthcoming tour.

Hampshire’s Hanger Farm Arts Centre wrote on Twitter: “Following the racist comments made by comedian Andrew Lawrence on Twitter we made the decision to cancel his show. As a part of learning disability charity Minstead Trust, we work hard to promote inclusivity, provide safe spaces for everyone and have zero tolerance for racism.”

Scallywags Comedy Club in Gloucestershire wrote: “We today, like many others I’m sure, Have pulled Andrew Lawrence from a show he was set to do for us. Racism isn’t expectable in any form.”

Buckinghamshire’s Chesham Comedy Club tweeted to him: “I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham Comedy club will not tolerate racism in any form so please consider your booking with us cancelled.”

The Independent has contacted Lawrence’s representative for comment.