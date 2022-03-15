Chris Rock has announced a new UK tour for 2022, his first in four years.

The comedian has promised that his Ego Death tour will be “introspective” and “very personal”.

He will play four dates, one each in Leeds, London, Birmingham and Manchester, from 12 to 15 May.

Tickets for Chris Rock’s Ego Death UK tour go on sale from 17 March and can be purchased here.

Rock recently announced a US tour of the same name that will span 38 dates and being on 2 April in New Jersey, before concluding on 17 November in Los Angeles.

The comedian is also going on tour with Kevin Hart. The duo are scheduled to perform a limited number of dates together across the the New York and New Jersey areas.

One of the most celebrated comics of his generation, Rock originally rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, and later achieved recognition movies such as Lethal Weapon 4, The Longest Yard, and Bad Company.

After a prolonged period away from the stand-up circuit, Rock returned in 2017 with his Tambourine tour, which resulted in a Netflix special of the same name.

Rock has also worked behind the camera, directing films including Head of State, I Think I Love My Wife, and the critically acclaimed Top Five.

Last year, Rock produced and appeared in a a reboot of the Saw horror series called Spiral, which was negatively received by fans and critics.