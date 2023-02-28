Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Rock is set to address the infamous Oscars slap in Netflix’s first live-streamed broadcast on Saturday (4 March).

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock following a joke he made about the actor’s wife suffering from alopecia.

Soon after the incident, the Emancipation actor was widely criticised for his “unacceptable” and “violent” reaction to Rock’s joke.

In February this year, the Academy also admitted that Smith’s reaction was “fully unacceptable and the response from our organisation was inadequate”.

So far, Rock has made light jokes about the Oscars slap during his comedy tour stops, but he is yet to speak about it in detail.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 58-year-old comedian is finally going to address the incident during a test pilot for a new live-stream technology on Netflix this week.

“Watching live on Netflix is a real change in the construct that we have with our members,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement.

A few weeks after the incident, it the Academy eventually decided to put a 10-year ban on Smith from attending the Oscars.

(Getty Images)

Before that, Smith had issued an apology to Rock and submitted a resignation letter to the Academy where he wrote he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct”.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he wrote in the letter.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Rock’s live-stream event will air on Saturday (4 March) at 10 pm ET (3 am GMT) on Netflix.