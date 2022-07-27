Chris Rock readdresses Will Smith Oscars slap at stand-up show with Kevin Hart: ‘I’m not a victim’
‘Yeah, that s*** hurt, motherf****, but I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day,’ comedian quipped
Chris Rock has once again spoken out about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, reassuring fans that he’s “not a victim”.
Previously in March, the 57-year-old comedian briefly addressed the altercation during a sold-out show of his Ego Death tour in Boston, telling the crowd: “I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that...”
However recently, on 24 July, while headlining a New Jersey stand-up show alongside Kevin Hart, Rock once again made reference to the slap (according to US Magazine).
“Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face,” he quipped.
Later in the set, while speaking about overly sensitive people who choose to play the victim, Rock said: “I’m not a victim, motherf*****.
“Yeah, that s*** hurt, motherf*****. But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day.”
He added: “I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”
During a New York City performance the night before, Hart gave Rock a live goat named Will Smith.
Hart explained his decision to present Rock with a goat, saying, “Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration, but he’s a large part of the reason I am where I am today in my career, just from his advice, his insight, et cetera, and he’s my GOAT”.
