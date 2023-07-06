Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A resurfaced video of Colleen Ballinger performing to a Beyoncé track wearing coloured face paint has sparked concerns of “blackface” among social media users.

The 36-year-old YouTube star and actor, who became known for her eccentric Miranda Sings alter ego, is seen performing a routine on stage in a black leotard with two dancers, similar to the 2008 music video for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”.

Though it is unknown when the clip was taken, it was uploaded to Ballinger’s channel in 2018. At the time of writing, it is still available to view on YouTube, but is unlisted.

Discussion about the video began after the clip was circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (5 July).

“I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face…” reads one caption on an extract of the video.

Meanwhile, other users perceive the colour on Ballinger’s face as a dark green. Several people on a Reddit thread about the YouTube creator have explained the paint as leftover from a previous performance in which Ballinger portrayed Elphaba, the green protagonist from the musical, Wicked.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Colleen Ballinger for comment.

Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings (Getty / YouTube)

This marks the latest in a series of controversial moments for the performer. Last month, a long-form article on HuffPost UK included testimonies from former members of Ballinger’s fan club alleging that she “groomed” them and engaged with them in an inappropriate manner when they were young.

In response, Ballinger released a video of herself singing while playing a ukelele. The song included her acknowledgement of the discussion surrounding her as being part of a “toxic gossip train” and denied accusations that she groomed her fans, explaining that it was an attempt at being friendly.

“I used to message my fans – but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest,” she said in the video. “It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody.”

Lyrics from Ballinger’s “apology song” include: “... I’m sure you’re disappointed in my s***ty little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100 per cent in the wrong / Well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route / Of admitting to lies and rumours that you made up for clout.

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / Who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / And I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / Because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

Ballinger still appears as Miranda Sings and portrayed the character in the Netflix series Haters Back Off, which ran from 2016 to 2017.