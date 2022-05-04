Dave Chappelle attacked during live Netflix show in Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles by an audience member, according to reports at the scene.

The comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

US reporter Sharon Carpenter was at the show and shared her account on social media.

“Dave Chappelle was just assaulted on stage at his Hollywood Bowl show,” she tweeted on Wednesday (4 May).

“He was finishing up his performance when a man ran on-stage and lunged at him knocking him to the floor. Security and his entourage then cornered the man as Dave joked about him getting ‘stomped’ backstage.”

Another account from the show came from reporter Brianna Sacks, who stated that “a man charged and tackled” Chappelle just as the show was ending.

Audience members were not allowed to have their phones at the show to prevent the leaking of content.

However, some people managed to capture footage from directly after the incident. One video shows Chappelle thanking Jamie Foxx for his help during the clash on stage.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle joked.

Dave Chappelle (Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival)

In another tweet, Carpenter spoke directly to the camera to recount what happened.

“A man ran on stage, lunged at Dave, knocking him to the floor,” she explained. “And then, Dave's security, his entourage managed to get the guy off, had him in the corner.

“Dave was on the mic, obviously a little bewildered by the situation at first, and then began making jokes about how he thought it was Will Smith, and how the guy's getting stomped backstage.”

More to follow...