Drake has revealed that his musical director Dalton “D10” Tennant returned the singer’s prized DVD boxset of a Dave Chappelle sitcom 15 years after he borrowed it.

On Tuesday (11 January), the 35-year-old teased D10 about finally returning the DVDs.

Sharing a picture of the Chappelle’s Show DVDs in question on Instagram, Drake wrote: “I let D10 borrow this in like ‘07. Man sent me a text, said I can have it back now.”

Drake’s admiration of Chappelle was confirmed last year after he was spotted at one of his concerts with Kanye “Ye” West in November. Drake then hosted Ye and Chappelle at his Toronto mansion.

In a clip posted by Drake at the time, Chappelle said: “I cannot believe I’m in a n***a’s house. A n***a from this city that did not grow up this way. Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home. Kanye West is in his home.”

Ye subsequently appeared in an Instagram video posted by American music executive J Prince, in which he confirmed that he and Drake had put their long-standing rivalry aside.

“This is Ye and J Prince,” Ye said in the clip. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

To fans’ delight, the rappers also performed alongside each other at the Free Larry Hoover concert on 7 December in Los Angeles.