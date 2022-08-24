Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Jordan Gray and Seann Walsh among nominees for Best Show of the Fringe
Nominations have been announced for Best Show and Best Newcomer
The nominations have been announced for Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards.
On Wednesday (24 August), the names up for Best Show and Best Newcomer at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe were announced.
Among the nominees is Jordan Gray for her revolutionary show Is It A Bird?. You can read The Independent’s five-star review here.
Other nominees for Best Show include Seann Walsh’s Is Dead. Happy Now? (review here) and Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show (review here),
Comedian Amy Gledhill has been nominated in both categories, for her debut solo hour The Girl Before The Girl You Marry and work with comedy duo The Delightful Sausage.
The winners of this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards will be announced on Saturday (27 August).
The prize money for Best Comedy Show is £10,000, with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner.
See the full list of nominees below...
Best Comedy Show:
Alfie Brown: Sensitive Man (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann (Pleasance Courtyard)
Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird? (Assembly George Square)
Josh Pugh: Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Larry Dean: Fudnut (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Lauren Pattison: It Is What It Is (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show (Traverse Theatre)
Sam Campbell: Comedy Show (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? (The Stand Comedy Club)
The Delightful Sausage: Nowt But Sea (Monkey Barrel Comedy)
Best Newcomer:
Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry (Monkey Barrel Comedy Carnivore)
Emily Wilson: Fixed (Pleasance Courtyard)
Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated (Underbelly Bristo Square)
Josh Jones: Waste of Space (Pleasance Courtyard)
Lara Ricote: GRL/LATNX/DEF (Monkey Barrel Comedy at The Hive)
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (Pleasance Courtyard)
Vittorio Angelone: Translations (Monkey Barrel Comedy Carnivore)
