Comedian Eric André claims he was ‘racially profiled’ at Melbourne airport

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Eric André has alleged he was racially profiled while traveling through Australia’s Melbourne Airport on Sunday (18 August).

The comedian, 41, who previously sued Clayton County police over claims of racial profiling at Atlanta airport in 2022, alleges staff were deliberately targeting “Black, brown and Indigenous people” for further security screening.

André said he “got pulled out of a lineup” while going through security procedures in Melbourne after facing a 25-hour travel day and was “put in a special line” where he was “sniffed thoroughly by a dog”.

Posting a video to Instagram, he added: “It’s one of the many times I’ve been racially profiled at the airport.

“So, this is a message for all Black, brown, and Indigenous people traveling through Melbourne today, especially if you’re traveling through Qantas International by Terminal 2: Please be careful.”

A spokesperson for Melbourne Airport told The Independent: “Melbourne Airport does not tolerate racism in any form. We welcome all passengers to Melbourne, and we expect everyone to be treated equally.

They added: “Upon being made aware of Mr Andre’s complaint, we immediately asked the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), the government agencies in charge of processing all international arrivals into Australia, including at Melbourne Airport, to investigate. Those agencies have now provided a response to Mr Andre.”

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said all international arrivals go through biosecurity screening.

“As part of these processes, every traveller will complete incoming passenger cards and may have their baggage scanned through x-rays, be subject to individual inspections and unpacking of baggage, or by general screening with the assistance of our highly trained dogs,” they said. “Any traveller coming into Australia will experience some or all of these screening measures.”

In an Instagram comment replying to Eric Andre Show star’s video, a representative of the Australian Border Force claimed no involvement in the incident, writing: “Here at the ABF we are really proud of our diverse workforce, especially at @melbourneairportau, and the work they undertake – both human and canine – to keep the country safe.”

The Independent André’s representatives for comment.

Eric André has claimed he was ‘racially profiled’ at Melbourne airport ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in André’s post, the comedian asked anyone employing him in Australia not to make him go through Melbourne airport without assistance: “Provide a police escort or some type of security escort for me, or have me fly into Brisbane or Sydney directly,” he said. I do not feel safe in the Melbourne airport.”

The comedian and actor who appeared in Disney’s live-action Lion King remake asked his social media followers to recommend a discrimination lawyer in Australia: “It has nothing to do with safety, it has everything to do with racial harassment,” he added of Melbourne airport’s security dog measures.

He continued: “I don’t want to cut my hair and wear a three piece suit so that I’m treated like a first class citizen. I shouldn’t be made to feel that I am unacceptable by entering a country. Shame on the people at the Melbourne airport that have this cockamamie procedure.”

Back in 2022, André launched a lawsuit against Clayton County police over alleged racial profiling at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport, which the county said had been a “consensual encounter” with police.

André said he had a “moral calling” to initiate the lawsuit against the “unethical” practice.

“I have the resources to bring national attention and international attention to this incident. It’s not an isolated incident,” he said. “If Black people don’t speak up for each other, who will?”