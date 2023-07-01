Gabriel Iglesias ‘happy to be alive’ after jet makes emergency landing in a field

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gabriel Iglesias has said he is “happy to be alive” after a plane carrying him made an emergency landing in the middle of a field.

The popular American comedian was travelling in a private jet over North Carolina when it was forced to make the unscheduled stop.

He shared an account of what happened with fans in on Instagram, uploading a video of the plane in the aftermath of the landing.

“Emergency landing!!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N Carolina,” he wrote. “Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all.”

Iglesias, 46, also shared a selfie, in which he and the pilot can be seen standing in front of the grounded jet.

According to the comic, the pilot “did what they had to do to get us on the ground safely.”

“This could have been so bad,” he added. “Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet.”

Fans shared messages of support with the comedian and TV star in the comments underneath his post.

“Glad you are safe Gabriel,” one person wrote. “Another positive note I know you will come up with a whole funny script about the incident! Can’t wait to hear it! God bless.”

“Glad everyone is good. Thank God,” wrote another.

“Love you too, prayers for you and everyone, thank God he was watching over everyone and glad to hear everyone is ok,” someone else commented.

“So scary!!!!!! Sending so much love!” another fan wrote.

Iglesias is best known for his stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including I’m Not Fat... I’m Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy.

Fans sometimes refer to the comedian by his nickname, “Fluffy”.

As well as his stand-up career, he starred as the lead in three seasons of the Netflix sitcom Mr Iglesias, between 2019 and 2021.

Iglesias has appeared in films such as Magic Mike, Coco and Space Jam: A New Legacy.