Heather McDonald: Comedian collapses on stage and fractures skull after telling one joke
Crowd members reportedly thought it was part of the act
Heather McDonald, an American stand-up comedian, worried her fans after collapsing midway through a set.
McDonald, 51, was taken to hospital by her sister, who was in the crowd, where she discovered she had fractured her skull.
The comedian went on to address the crowd members who had come to see her via an Instagram video.
“Oh my God, I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” she said. “I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.”
McDonald revealed that she “fell” on her eye, with her reps telling Phoenix NBC the collapse may have been “because of dehydration”.
However, medics were unable to detect the cause.
“I cannot believe this happened,” she continued. “I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.”
McDonald was performing at a theatre called the Improv in Tempe, Arizona when she passed out.
According to TMZ, people in the crowd thought it was part of the act.
Mc Donald promised her fans she would return to the venue to complete the back-to-back shows she was set to perform at a later date.
