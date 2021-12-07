Nick Cannon’s youngest son dies from brain tumour at five months old

He announced the news on the latest episode of his TV show

Elizabeth Aubrey
Tuesday 07 December 2021 17:36
Nick Cannon is a father of seven

Nick Cannon has confirmed that his youngest son, Zen, has died.

The actor, 41, made the announcement on today’s (7 December) episode of the Nick Cannon Show and explained that his youngest died after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Zen was born back in June and cannon recalled the moment he and his wife Alyssa Scott were made aware that their youngest was suffering from a condition called Hydrocephalus.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,’ he began.

‘He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head.

“We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Soon after, Cannon and his wife were informed that Zen had a malignant tumour and while he underwent brain surgery for the condition, his condition worsened over thanksgiving and he soon deteriorated.

Cannon went on to detail their last days together, explaining that the family spent “the most quality time” together.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen,’ he tearfully old the audience. “We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show.

“I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

Cannon said that he wanted to go back to work and keep busy to help with his grieving process.

He went on to describe the episode as a “celebration of life” for late son, and added: “You can’t heal until you feel.”

This is a breaking news story – more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in