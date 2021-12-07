Nick Cannon has confirmed that his youngest son, Zen, has died.

The actor, 41, made the announcement on today’s (7 December) episode of the Nick Cannon Show and explained that his youngest died after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Zen was born back in June and cannon recalled the moment he and his wife Alyssa Scott were made aware that their youngest was suffering from a condition called Hydrocephalus.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,’ he began.

‘He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head.

“We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Soon after, Cannon and his wife were informed that Zen had a malignant tumour and while he underwent brain surgery for the condition, his condition worsened over thanksgiving and he soon deteriorated.

Cannon went on to detail their last days together, explaining that the family spent “the most quality time” together.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen,’ he tearfully old the audience. “We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show.

“I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

Cannon said that he wanted to go back to work and keep busy to help with his grieving process.

He went on to describe the episode as a “celebration of life” for late son, and added: “You can’t heal until you feel.”

