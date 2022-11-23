The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jack Whitehall used to ‘talk like Danny Dyer’ on stage so people didn’t think he was a ‘posh t***’
‘I was just so worried about going on and being like, “Hello!” and them all being like, “Who’s this posh t***?”’ comedian recalled
Jack Whitehall has admitted that he used to put on a mock-Cockney accent on stage when he did stand-up comedy.
The comedian first found fame as a presenter and comedian in 2008, quickly becoming known for his posh accent. This was cemented when he was cast as entitled university student JP in the Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat.
In the first episode of his new Audible podcast Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space, the comedian recalled how he used to wear a parka and “talk like Danny Dyer” during his early stand-up career, out of fear of sounding like a “posh t***”.
“For the first couple of years, [I] was doing an act where I was in-between styles,” Whitehall told guest Russell Howard.
“I used to go on and talk like a Cockney because I was very worried about the first impressions I would have on-stage with an audience. I was worried about being posh, so I would go on and talk like Danny Dyer.”
Whitehall said that he would practise his set “in a geezer accent”, adding: “To be fair, back then I spoke a bit more like a geezer.
‘I did it really deadpan at the beginning to try and be like Jack Dee and then I used to come on in a parka and do it in a Cockney accent because I was just so worried about going on and being like, “Hello!” and them all being like, ‘Who’s this posh t***?’”
He joked: “It took me a long to realise that actually, maybe ‘who’s this posh t***?’ is what I should start with.”
In an interview with The Independent last year, Whitehall said that he’d “mined that posh bit for the best part of a decade”.
Discussing start out in comedy, he said: “I thought that I might get a slightly easier time from the audience at a comedy club in Oldham if I didn’t sound like one of the Conservative Party. I thought maybe I could avoid getting a pint thrown at my head.”
