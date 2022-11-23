Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jack Whitehall has admitted that he used to put on a mock-Cockney accent on stage when he did stand-up comedy.

The comedian first found fame as a presenter and comedian in 2008, quickly becoming known for his posh accent. This was cemented when he was cast as entitled university student JP in the Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat.

In the first episode of his new Audible podcast Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space, the comedian recalled how he used to wear a parka and “talk like Danny Dyer” during his early stand-up career, out of fear of sounding like a “posh t***”.

“For the first couple of years, [I] was doing an act where I was in-between styles,” Whitehall told guest Russell Howard.

“I used to go on and talk like a Cockney because I was very worried about the first impressions I would have on-stage with an audience. I was worried about being posh, so I would go on and talk like Danny Dyer.”

Whitehall said that he would practise his set “in a geezer accent”, adding: “To be fair, back then I spoke a bit more like a geezer.

‘I did it really deadpan at the beginning to try and be like Jack Dee and then I used to come on in a parka and do it in a Cockney accent because I was just so worried about going on and being like, “Hello!” and them all being like, ‘Who’s this posh t***?’”

Whitehall on stage in 2009 (Getty Images)

He joked: “It took me a long to realise that actually, maybe ‘who’s this posh t***?’ is what I should start with.”

In an interview with The Independent last year, Whitehall said that he’d “mined that posh bit for the best part of a decade”.

Discussing start out in comedy, he said: “I thought that I might get a slightly easier time from the audience at a comedy club in Oldham if I didn’t sound like one of the Conservative Party. I thought maybe I could avoid getting a pint thrown at my head.”