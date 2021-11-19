Comedian Janey Godley shares ovarian cancer diagnosis from hospital bed

Comedian Janey Godley has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The Glasgow stand-up comic and podcaster has been touring across the UK since early October, last week playing three consecutive nights at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

On Friday (19 November), Godley shared a photo from her hospital bed as she announced that she wouldn’t be able to complete her tour this weekend.

“Sorry but my last weekend of the tour can’t go ahead in Edinburgh and Musselburgh as I am in hospital with ovarian cancer – look after each other,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag: “#MentalHealthMatters.”

Godley, who appeared opposite Jessie Buckley in the 2019 film Wild Rose, also shared a video to Twitter in which she explained that she’d been touring while “unbeknownst to me, I had ovarian cancer” and had been “checked out” by doctors on Thursday (18 November).

“I don’t know if I’m going to be one of these people who battle bravely and who fight every step,” she said. “That doesn’t feel how I’ve been the last day, I’ve done nothing but cry and cry and cry. But I’m going to use science, I’m going to use technology and I’m going to try and cope with this next step on the journey.”

Godley also thanked the NHS and encouraged people to get checked out if they had symptoms similar to hers, which included feeling full before eating, bloating and a lack of energy.

In response to her posts, the comedian received an outpouring of support from her friends and fans.

“Sorry to hear that. Wishing you a full and fast recovery,” wrote Irvine Welsh.

David Baddiel commented: “Sorry to hear that Janey. All best.”

Throughout her career, Godley has appeared on TV shows such as Have I Got News For You and is known for her impersonation of Nicola Sturgeon.

In September, the comic apologised after she was dropped from a Scottish government health campaign due to a series of offensive resurfaced tweets.