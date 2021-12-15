Jethro death: Cornwall-based comedian dies of Covid-19, aged 73
He performed stand up for 50 years
Cornwall-based comedian Jethro has died of Covid-19, aged 73.
The news was announced on his Facebook page this morning, with his management stating: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.”
His management continued: “Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.
“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.”
Jethro – real name Geoffrey Rowe – was a comedian for 50 years. He was a regular on the entertainment circuit in Devon and Cornwall, with his stand-up sets making use of his strong Cornish accent.
He made television appearances on The Des O’Connor Show and The The Generation Game in the 1990s and, in 2001, performed as part of a Royal Variety Performance.
Over his career, he received heavy criticism for making racist, sexist and homophobic jokes.
Jethro retired in February, telling his fans: “I think it’s time to hang up my mic. It’s been a hard decision but my memory has made it easier. A big thank you to everyone that has come to see me over 50 years.”
