Comedian Jimmy Carr was seen ejecting a heckler from a recent show in Poole after the person would not stop disrupting his show.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist was performing at Poole’s Lighthouse theatre last week (8 October) when the incident occurred.

An audio recording of the incident has circulated online. In the clip, Carr can be heard telling security: “Guys, stop negotiating with him and get him out the f***ing building.

“Stephen does my security. He does not give a f***.”

As the heckler is seemingly escorted out, Carr can then be heard quipping: “You’ve done this to yourself mate. If it’s any consolation, I’ll keep the money.”

Local outlet Dorset Live interviewed a woman who had been attending the gig and was seated near the heckler.

“Initially they weren’t being abusive,” she recalled. “Just annoying, thinking everyone was enjoying their constant interactions, which were interrupting Jimmy’s flow and the audience’s enjoyment.

“Jimmy let them know that they were being annoying with his banter, but they were loving this attention and did not take the hint.”

The newspaper claims that a “scuffle” broke out between the heckler and the security, which culminated in the person being “literally dragged” out of the auditorium.