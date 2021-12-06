Joe Lycett explains why James Acaster’s face is on his comedy tour poster

‘It is with great disappointment that I have discovered sales have shot up,’ comedian said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 06 December 2021 14:15
Comments
Joe Lycett performs live at The Apollo

Joe Lycett has revealed why James Acaster’s face is being used on the poster for his own comedy tour.

Those commuting on the London underground were left confused after noticing poster’s promoting Lycett’s forthcoming shows at the SSE Wembley Arena had his fellow comedian Acaster’s face on them.

Images of the posters began circulating social media, with many believing it to be a mistake by the promoters.

Others predicted it was a “pranky goof”, with many comedians expressing their admiration.

Lycett has now addressed the confusion in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday (6 December).

Recommended

“Many of you have noticed posters for my 2022 tour, which have a picture of James Acaster on them,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologise to Mr Acaster and his team for this. The posters were an experiment to see if my face was a deterrent to the British public and if his face would sell more tickets for my show.”

Lycett continued: “It is with great disappointment that I have discovered sales have shot up. Mr Acaster's legal team contacted my representatives and after talks we have agreed an our of court settlement.”

Joel Lycett addressed the use of James Acaster’s face on his comedy tour poster

(Twitter @joelycett)

It is unknown if Lycett is being serious about Acaster’s legal team contacting his reps,or whether it was a pre-arranged prank.

However, one of the terms of the settlement suggests it is yet another joke: “I have agreed to not play Kettering on the tour.”

In another quip, he wrote: “Within the apology post, I will publish the correct tour poster,” before posting the same poster but with broadcaster Clare Balding’s face on it.

Lycett will play SSE Wembley Arena on 22 and 23 September 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in