Joe Lycett explains why James Acaster’s face is on his comedy tour poster

Joe Lycett has revealed why James Acaster’s face is being used on the poster for his own comedy tour.

Those commuting on the London underground were left confused after noticing poster’s promoting Lycett’s forthcoming shows at the SSE Wembley Arena had his fellow comedian Acaster’s face on them.

Images of the posters began circulating social media, with many believing it to be a mistake by the promoters.

Others predicted it was a “pranky goof”, with many comedians expressing their admiration.

Lycett has now addressed the confusion in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday (6 December).

“Many of you have noticed posters for my 2022 tour, which have a picture of James Acaster on them,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologise to Mr Acaster and his team for this. The posters were an experiment to see if my face was a deterrent to the British public and if his face would sell more tickets for my show.”

Lycett continued: “It is with great disappointment that I have discovered sales have shot up. Mr Acaster's legal team contacted my representatives and after talks we have agreed an our of court settlement.”

Joel Lycett addressed the use of James Acaster’s face on his comedy tour poster (Twitter @joelycett)

It is unknown if Lycett is being serious about Acaster’s legal team contacting his reps,or whether it was a pre-arranged prank.

However, one of the terms of the settlement suggests it is yet another joke: “I have agreed to not play Kettering on the tour.”

In another quip, he wrote: “Within the apology post, I will publish the correct tour poster,” before posting the same poster but with broadcaster Clare Balding’s face on it.

Lycett will play SSE Wembley Arena on 22 and 23 September 2022.