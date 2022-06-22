Joe Lycett shares excellent response after joke is reported to police

Comedian had to explain his quip to authorities after an audience member complained

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 22 June 2022 08:54
Joe Lycett performs live at The Apollo

Joe Lycett has shamelessly plugged his show after being reported to the police by a fan who found one of his jokes too offensive.

The comedian shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday (21 June), saying that the police “had a duty to investigate” him over the quip featured in his current tour.

Later, Lycett wrote a new post to fans, directing them to buy tickets to his shows if they “would like to be offended to the point of calling the police”.

In the original post, he had written: “So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was... to call the f***ing police.

“To be fair to them, the fuzz were very nice about it and all but felt that had a duty to investigate. This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words ‘giant donkey dick’ into a message to a police detective.”

Lycett continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the mater.”

The comedian assured fans that the joke remains in the tour, writing: “You’ll be pleased to know that the joke remains firmly and proudly in the show. The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”

Joe Lycett

(Getty Images)

He also called the joke “one of the best I’ve ever written”.

The comedian’s tour, titled Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?, is set to continue in London later this week.

It will travel the UK before returning to London for the final show on 23 September.

