Katherine Ryan has said she “regrets” her interactions with women who slept with former partners of hers.

The Canadian comedian said in an interview with The Sun that she had been “cheated on with sex workers and married women”, adding that she had been “lied to a lot”.

“I was unkind to the women. I regret that now,” said Ryan. “Now I know it was not their fault and sex work is work. The women didn’t know about me.

“I didn’t shout at the women but I was cross with them and I would text them and slut shame them... but I didn’t know better back then. I have since apologised.”

Ryan is now in a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra. The couple share two children.

In the interview, Ryan also claimed that a previous partner had once devised a fictional alter-ego, and would tell the comedian about his infidelities through the guise of this other person.

“One partner was so proud of it and wanted to tell me so he created a fake character called Adam Diablo,” she said.

“It took me years to work out that he didn’t exist, it was just him doing these things.”

Ryan recently released a memoir, entitled Audacity, which is available now.