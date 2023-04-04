Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathy Burke has shared the reason why Piers Morgan blocked her on Twitter in 2016.

Appearing on the latest episode of her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, the comedian spoke to guest Jennifer Saunders about the immediate flurry of tweets that follow news of a celebrity death.

Burke explained that some of her friends had decided to play with this and tweet about a celebrity who had “been dead for years just to see who will jump on it”.

“It’s sort of a bit wicked, but it is funny,” Burke said, recalling one such tweet about the late Blue Peter presenter Tony Hart, who died in 2009.

“I mean, Tony Hart’s been gone about 10 years or something,” she explained. “Anyway, someone put a tweet out saying, ‘So sad about Tony Hart’s passing’. And Morgan [was] straight on it, ‘Oh, this is so sad.’

“This man calls himself a journalist? He didn’t even f***ing google to check! Straight on there!”

Burke explained that she had mocked the TalkTV host for not doing research, causing Morgan to call her out and block her.

“I think I just replied and laughed, then he had a go at me and said, ‘This is terribly disrespectful’ and ‘this isn’t funny’. I just said, ‘Yes, it is.’ Then the next thing, blocked. I got blocked for laughing at his stupid mistake.”

(Flicker Productions)

Saunders responded by calling Morgan a “t***”, before explaining that she had been blocked on Twitter by Suella Braverman without realising.

The Absolutely Fabulous star said that she was looking to research Braverman during the election a few years ago, when she realised she couldn’t read the home secretary’s tweets.

“I’ve never googled her even before! I’ve never done nothing! I don’t even say anything on Twitter!” she said.