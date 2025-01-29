Ken Flores death: Stand-up comedian dies aged 28
No cause of death has yet been announced for the Chicago-based comic
Ken Flores, the much-loved Chicago-based stand-up comedian, has died. He was 28.
A statement posted by his family on the comedian’s official Instagram reads: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.
“Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
No cause of death has yet been announced.
More to follow...
