Ken Flores death: Stand-up comedian dies aged 28

No cause of death has yet been announced for the Chicago-based comic

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Wednesday 29 January 2025 21:16 GMT
Ken Flores performing at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago
Ken Flores performing at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago (Ken Flores/YouTube)

Ken Flores, the much-loved Chicago-based stand-up comedian, has died. He was 28.

A statement posted by his family on the comedian’s official Instagram reads: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

No cause of death has yet been announced.

More to follow...

