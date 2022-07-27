Comedian Lil Duval airlifted from the Bahamas following serious car crash

Comedian Lil Duval has been airlifted for medical treatment following a car crash in the Bahamas.

A rep for the 45-year-old comic has since clarified that Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, broke his hip in an accident on on Tuesday (27 July) that occured between the four-wheeler ATV that Duval was operating and a car.

Duval documented the aftermath of his accident on Instagram by posting a video of his hospital gurney being wheeled out of an ambulance and onto an airstrip.

He was immediately flown to Nassau, but the Florida comedian’s reps have confirmed to TMZ that he’s being airlifted a second time, to Jacksonville, for surgery.

In his Instagram post, Duval, who also raps, mentions that he’s broken his leg as well as his hip.

He added on Twitter: “I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f*k up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”

Several of Duval’s famous friends and collaborators have sent him well wishes via social media.

The rapper Lil Jon replied with a series of praying hands emoji, as did hip-hop producer Timbaland. TI, 2Chainz, Jamie Foxx and Ashley Simmons also made a show of support online.