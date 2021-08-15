Louis CK jokes about his penis and having sex with younger women in latest comeback show

Louis CK reportedly joked about his penis, paedophilia and having sex with younger women in his latest comeback show in New York.

The disgraced comedian performed a night of stand-up at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden on 13 August, as part of his 2021 national tour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, security seemed “typical of most MSG events on Friday”, despite CK’s 2018 show at the Comedy Cellar being met with protests.

He was also heckled at a gig last year, at a show hosted by Dave Chapelle.

CK reportedly performed with a giant sign reading “SORRY” behind him for the entire show.

“The set seemingly featured both moments of total self-awareness about the cloud hanging over him and a complete lack thereof,” said The Hollywood Reporter.

“The latter appeared most during the set’s sexualised jokes, which kicked off with the announcement of his favourite sex position before evolving into a semi-lengthy bit about pedophiles – including ‘every man’s fear”’ of being seen as a ‘kid f***er’. Other bits focused on young girl’s panties, having sex with younger women, the desirability of his penis and hopping in a male stranger’s van to perform sexual acts.”

CK temporarily stopped performing in 2017 after he was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

The comedian admitted to his wrongdoing, which involved exposing himself and masturbating in front of several female comedians and writers.

“These stories are true”, Louis CK said in a statement at the time, adding: “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.”

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly,” he said.