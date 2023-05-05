Comedian Matt Rife gets in row with British audience over how to say ‘aluminium’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Matt Rife has posted a video on his TikTok showing a funny row between him and his British audience over how to pronounce the word “aluminium”.

The exchange began at a recent UK gig when the Ohio comic, 27, spotted one fan using her phone during his set.

He went over to jokingly scald her for being on her phone, before asking her what her name was. When she repeatedly told him her name was “Lorna”, he kept mispronouncing it as “Lana”.

Someone in the crowd then shouted something like “Go on Lorna!”, to which Rife replied: “What was that?! That was just four vowels in a row.” He then started to tease the crowd over their accents, saying: “Just say letters!”

Rife then asked Lorna what her job was, to which she replied: “I buy aluminium.”

This response set Rife off. “She just said something that it so not a word!” he cried, pronouncing the word himself as “a-loo-min-um”.

“F*** y’all man, that’s not a word. Where are all the extra letters coming from? You’re doing too much.”

He then insisted that there is no letter “i” after the “n”, but then was proven wrong when he looked it up on the internet. “Whatever, dude!!!” he shouted, admitting defeat.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed 2.9 million times.