Maureen Lipman claims cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy: ‘Sooner or later the cancellers will win’

‘It’s in the balance whether we will ever be funny again,’ actor says

Roisin O'Connor
Wednesday 22 December 2021 08:43
Comments
Maureen Lipman walked off Celebrity Gogglebox after watching Naked Attraction

Maureen Lipman has claimed that a “revolution” is taking place in the comedy world over so-called cancel culture.

The actor and comedian told the BBC she believes comedy could be “wiped out” due to fears of being cancelled.

Cancel culture is a term used to describe attempts to “cancel” a person or group for what are deemed unacceptable behaviour or views.

“It's in the balance whether we will ever be funny again,” Lipman said.

“Cancel culture, this cancelling, this punishment, it's everywhere. Punishment. An eye for an eye. ‘You said that, therefore you must never work again.’ Sooner or later the cancellers will win.”

Recommended

In a recent interview with The Independent, actor and activist Michael Sheen criticised the amount of airtime “cancel culture” is given in the media, calling it a “waste of time”.

“That’s all you read about now,” the Welsh star said. “For every column that’s about cancel culture, there’s one fewer for real dangers and unfairnesses.

“The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes it so easy for people on the right, doesn’t it?”

Sheen said spending time discussing cancel culture was “like microwave dinners as politics”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in