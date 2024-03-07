For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael McIntyre has shared a health update after being forced to cancel a comedy show following an emergency operation.

The British comedian, who was one of the most-watched TV stars over Christmas 2023, was set to perform at Southhampton’s Mayflower Theatre on Monday (4 March), but had to call it off due to the procedure.

Days after the host of BBC game show The Wheel pulled out of playing Plymouth Pavilions due to “illness”, an announcement informed ticket owners that Monday’s show would be rescheduled.

A statement shared by the comedy star’s team on Sunday (3 March) revealed that McIntyre is currently “unable to perform” after having “an operation to remove kidney stones”.

The announcement read: “We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton. Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly.

“Tickets will remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

McIntyre’s fans shared well wishes to the comedian, with many who themselves have previously had kidney stones posting particular sympathy for what he must be enduring.

On Thursday (7 March), the comedian’s team issued an update on McIntyre’s health, announcing his return to stage.

“Michael McIntyre has had successful surgery to remove kidney stones and is recovering well,” a post shared on his official social media pages read.

‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’ on BBC One (BBC)

“He has been medically cleared to perform in Nottingham on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is very excited to get back on stage.”

The forthcoming gigs are part of the comedian’s world tour, which has seen him perform in Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

McIntyre, 48, is one of the BBC’s most-watched TV stars, with his game show The Wheel and entertainment series Michael McIntyre’s Big Show pulling in huge audiences for the corporation.

Michael McIntyre’s team provided ticket owners with tour update (X/Twitter)

In 2014, McIntyre made headlines after walking off stage when an audience member in the front row repeatedly used her phone throughout his set.

The frustrated comedian asked security to “sort it out” and promised the audience at Darlington’s Civic Theatre he would be back, before he left the stage.

According to the Northern Echo, staff spoke to the woman and some members of the audience chanted for her to be removed from the venue.

Michael McIntyre received emergency surgery to remove kidney stones (BBC)

The comedian returned to the stage several minutes later and carried on his act

McIntyre often uses anecdotes about his marriage as part of his stand-up material but, in 2020, the comedian said there was one joke in particular he regrets making. It was about his wife breaking wind in bed.