Peter Kay fans were overjoyed to see the comedian return to live shows for his first tour in 10 years.

The comedian, 48, was set to embark on a tour in 2017, but cancelled the shows due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

This led to Kay stepping away from the limelight, making sporadic public appearances, including for a charity screening of Car Share in 2018.

His return to the stage on Friday (15 April), for his Dance For Life shows in Manchester, marked his first official tour appearance since December 2021. The shows are billed as “the dance-a-thon party that will change lives”.

Profits for the tour, which will also come to London and Liverpool, will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Fans who attended the show celebrated the comedian’s tour return on social media.

“Dance for life with Peter Kay hit all the right notes,” one reveller wrote, with another adding: “Three hours of brilliant music!”

Manchester Evening News' Tom Molloy added: “Amazing to see @peterkay_co_uk up on stage having such a great time and seeing so many people on the dance floor enjoying themselves.”

The shows were first announced in 2020.