Comedian Phil Jerrod has died aged 42

Phil Jerrod, the comedian and TV writer for shows including Mock the Week and The Now Show, has died of cancer aged 42.

News of his death was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He died with his wife, Beck, by his side.

The Brighton-based comedian had enjoyed a stand-up career that saw him support acts including Romesh Ranganathan, who described Jerrod as one of his best friends.

“Phil Jerrod was one of my very best friends and I loved him dearly,” Ranganathan wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “He was a brilliant comic, but more importantly one of the kindest and loveliest men you could ever meet.

“You would always feel better for having spent time with him. I will miss him so much.”

Fellow comedians Nish Kumar and Angela Barnes also paid tribute. Kumar described Jerrod as “a great comic and lovely man”, while Barnes said she was “utterly heartbroken” by his death.

“One of the most loving, funniest and most creative people I’ve known. All my thoughts are with Beck, your beloved wife. I love you Phil, life won’t be the same again,” she wrote.

In their tribute, his agents Off The Kerb said: “Phil’s critically acclaimed stand-up and comedy writing meant he was incredibly respected by his peers, supporting and writing with many of his comedy heroes.

“Phil was a dear friend to us, an incredibly kind and talented man, who was taken far too soon. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”