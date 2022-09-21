Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The well-known Indian actor and comedian Raju Srivastava has died at the age of 58, according to his family.

Doctors told Indian media that the comic was being treated for a sepsis infection when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Wednesday (21 September) morning.

On 10 August, Srivastav was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym. He reportedly fell due to chest pain caused by a cardiac arrest.

His nephew Kushal confirmed reports from doctors that the comedian suffered another cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning, which led to his death.

Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and children Antara and Ayushman.

“He passed away at 10.20am. All his family members are currently at AIIMS, Delhi,” one of Srivastava’s representatives told Indian Express.

A representative of the AIIMS hospital said Srivastava was admitted last month after suffering a cardiac arrest in August and that he underwent an angioplasty and was put on a ventilator.

“He was unconscious for two weeks,” they said. “Some movement was observed in his leg a few weeks back but he could not recover.”

According to Dr Sandeep Mishra, who is a professor of cardiology at AIIMS, Srivastava was being kept under observation and was receiving life support, balance ventilation, and cardiac support.

“He passed away as sepsis infection had spread in his body,” the doctor revealed. “We also got to know that he again suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.”

Many fans, colleagues, and friends have paid tribute to the comedian after his death.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi posted: “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Comedian Vipul Goyal wrote: “RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians.”

Bollywood star Hritik Roshan wrote: “Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family.”

And former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote: “Saddened by the demise of Shri Raju Srivastava! He will be remembered for enthralling the audience with his unique style of observation & clean comedy. Om Shanti.”

Srivastava started his stand-up comedy career as a contestant in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of “The King of Comedy”.