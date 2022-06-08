Ricky Gervais jokes he’ll have his fans ‘reported for hate crimes’ for laughing at his new material
Comedian made comment in post thanking ‘amazing audience’ at his ‘Armageddon’ show in London
Ricky Gervais has joked that he’ll report his fans “for hate crimes” for laughing at his new material.
The comedian performed tonight (8 June) at the Leicester Square Theatre in London, showcasing a new stand-up set for his forthcoming Netflix special Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.
Immediately after the show, Gervais jumped on Twitter to thank his fans, writing: “Another amazing audience at @lsqtheatre for my #Armageddon new material night.”
“They laughed at things that shouldn’t be laughed at and I have reported them all for hate crimes,” said the comic. “I’ll do more soon.”
His tour comes after the recent release of his Netflix special Ricky Gervais: SuperNature, which The Independent’s Nick Hilton gave two out of three stars, arguing that “the comedian seems more comfortable with jokes that rely on a cheap shock factor rather than any emotional or creative truth”.
The LGBTQ advocacy organisation GLAAD issued a statement similarly labelling his special “dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes”.
Gervais’s Netflix special has been met with condemnation online over a series of remarks targeting the trans community.
Viewers have described the star’s show, SuperNature, as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release on Tuesday (24 May). Read quotes from the show here.
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon has yet to announce a premiere date.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies