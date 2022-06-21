Ricky Gervais says being able to offend in comedy is a ‘good system’

‘Everyone is allowed to offend and everyone is allowed to be offended,’ commented the comedian

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:53
Comments
Ricky Gervais defends joking about 'taboo subjects'

Ricky Gervais has argued in favour of offensive comedy, calling it a “good system”.

The British comedian has frequently been criticised for making offensive jokes in his stand-up sets. However, despite the backlash, Gervais has often defended his material.

Once again, Gervais has maintained his stance on offensive comedy.

On Monday (20 June), fellow comedian Robin Ince wrote on Twitter: “What I find odd about the offensive comedy debate is it seems to say ‘comedy must be allowed to be offensive but it is wrong for people to be offended’ – make up your mind.”

Responding to the post, Gervais “agreed”, adding: “Everyone is allowed to offend and everyone is allowed to be offended. It’s a good system.”

Recommended

Most recently, his latest Netflix special SuperNature was labelled “dangerous” by GLAAD, the LGBTQ advocacy organisation, for his “anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes”.

The Independent’s critic similarly wrote that Gervais’ “longest riff is reserved for the humiliation of trans people”.

Following the condemnation of his special, he backed his right to joke about “taboo subjects”.

Gervais explained: “I think that’s what comedy is for really, to get us through stuff and ideally taboo subjects, because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn’t been before, even for a split second.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in