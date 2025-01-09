Russell Howard announces he’s quit TV after 19 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Howard has revealed that he’s quit television after 19 years.

The British comedian, 44, is best known for his show Russell Howard’s Good News, as well as regular appearances on comedy panel show Mock the Week.

Howard said he plans instead to focus on his live stand-up shows and two podcasts, Russell Howard’s Five Brilliant Things and the sports-focused GoalLess.

“I don’t do TV anymore, I just do stand-up and my podcast,” he told the Have a Word podcast.

“I had a pretty good run, I just prefer doing stand-up. I was all over the world and it was just fun.”

The comedian, who last appeared on TV in August last year on Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of Telly, is set to tour internationally this year with shows across the US and Europe.

Howard added that “there’s nothing else I’d rather do” than touring and putting together shows.

“TV is fun but it’s not as fun,” he explained. “Writing a book I couldn’t do because I don’t want to sit and entertain myself but doing stand-up is what I love doing.”

Howard has quit TV to focus on his podcast and live shows ( YouTube/Sky/The Russell Howard Hour )

He added that he appreciated the autonomy he gets from doing stand-up.

“It’s not entertainment for committee, it’s your dictatorship,” he continued. “The audience are like this brilliant jury that let you know through laughter whether it works or not.”

Russell Howard’s Good News ran for 10 series with 96 episodes between the years 2009 and 2015. In 2017, Howard launched the Russell Howard Hour on Sky One as part of a two-year deal. He wrote and starred in the 14-part weekly comedy series.

In 2020, Howard made headlines when he walked off stage during a live show after being interrupted by an audience member filming him.

He was around five minutes into his set when he noticed a woman in the front row pointing her phone at him.

He told her that filming him was “literally the worst thing you can do” and suggested she try to “live in the moment”, before mimicking her by pointing his own camera in her direction and walking off stage.

Speaking after the event, the comedian said he “probably did the right thing” with his response.