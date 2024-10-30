Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump denies knowing the comedian who made a stream of racist and sexist remarks at his rally on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, ABC News reports.

Tony Hinchliffe, the comedian in question, was part of a roster of MAGA figures and celebrities who riled up the crowd before the former president spoke.

As part of his set, he referred to Puerto Rico as “floating garbage”, sparking outrage from residents of the US territory and the millions of Puerto Ricans residing in other states across the nation.

ABC’s senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott asked the former president about Hinchcliffe’s performance.

“I don’t know him, someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told her, before insisting that he did not hear the comments that have incensed many in the the Latino community.

News organizations have repeatedly played a clip of the comedian’s comments since Sunday night and it was probably the most widely discussed element of the Madison Square Garden rally.

Scott pushed Trump about what he made of the remarks but rather than denouncing them, repeated that he had not heard them.

Tony Hinchcliffe arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in New York ( AP )

The Trump campaign has distanced itself from the comments, with spokesperson Danielle Alvarez saying in a statement: “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Hinchcliffe also made offensive comments about Jewish and Black Americans.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz called him a “jackwad” when asked about the comments, recalling the Trump administration’s treatment of the island territory in 2017 after it was hit by Hurricane Maria.

“Does anybody remember how [Trump] responded to [Hurricane] Maria in Puerto Rico? It was absolutely horrific,” Walz said during a Twitch livestream on Sunday. “Down there, insulting people. People in Puerto Rico are citizens, they pay taxes, they’re in the military.”

Hinchcliffe has since defended himself, saying on X: “These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist.”

“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim… might be time to change your tampon.”

The tampon comment refers to a name Republicans have given Walz — “Tampon Tim” — because as Minnesota governor, he signed legislation mandating public schools in the state provide menstrual products in all bathrooms.

The “joke” has been condemned by both Democrats and Republicans and even fell flat with the crowd at the rally.

Kamala Harris revealed her plans for the US territory on the same day. “Puerto Rico is home to some of the most talented, innovative and ambitious people in our nation,” she said. “Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in that strength.”

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny threw his support behind Harris by sharing the campaign video of her plans for Puerto Ricans with his 45 million followers on Instagram.

He shared a clip where Harris said: “I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader.”

Jennifer Lopez also took the opportunity to share her support for Harris by reposting the video with emojis of the Puerto Rican flag and a ballot box. She will campaign alongside Harris in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin shared the clip of Hinchcliffe’s offensive joke on Instagram and said: “This is what they think of us. Vote for @kamalaharris.”