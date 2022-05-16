Two years after the roaring success of its debut, David Mitchell is taking William Shakespeare to the stage once again.

The Upstart Crow, starring Mitchell as the Bard himself, gave the Peep Show star his first ever West End role – and it’s returning to theatres this September.

The actor and comedian will once again slip on his finest Shakesperean wig and prepare his best puns for the show, which opens on 23 September 2022 at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

Mitchell, who is best known for his part in the Mitchell and Webb duo alongside Robert Webb, has kept us laughing on panel shows like Would I Lie to You?, Mock the Week and Have I got News For You ever since.

The Upstart Crow is an adaptation of the TV comedy series Upstart Crow written by Ben Elton, which ran for three series on BBC Two in 2016. It starred Mitchell alongside Liza Tarbuck as Anna Hathaway (Shakespeare’s wife) and Mark Heap as Robert Greene.

Upstart Crow was part of a collection of odes to the famous playwright for the anniversary of his death. But there’s no need to kick yourself for not watching it on its first round - as it was made into a stage adaptation in 2019, co-written by Mitchell and Ben Elton.

Mitchell will be supported by actress and comedian Gemma Whelan, of Game of Thrones and Killing Eve fame, who will continue in the role of Kate from the show’s BBC days.

The Upstart Crow follows Shakespeare’s quest to become the world’s greatest playwright - while grappling with a whole host of family dramas.

The legendary playwright has a bad case of writer’s block after producing just two plays, Measure for Measure and All’s Well That End’s Well.

If you’d like to see Mitchell on stage, we advise getting in there fast - tickets are already flying off the website. It’s no surprise, as the last run of The Upstart Crow in February 2020 was hailed by reviewers as “genius” and an “implausible hit”.

Here is everything you need to know about the new stage play that is sure to have you howling.

How to get tickets for The Upstart Crow

Tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster website for both evening and matinee performances, and are already selling fast. The play is on every evening from 23 September 2022 to 3 December 2022 at 7.30pm, and matinees start at 2.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Prices begin at £28.75 for the balcony section. Seats are being sold at six different price points depending on location – £40.25, £51.75, £63.25, £103.50, with the highest coming in at £149.50 per person for the dress circle section.

Seats can be chosen on Ticketmaster’s interactive map, which includes details about viewpoint, legroom and handrails.

The show is two hours long, at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London.