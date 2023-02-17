Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A poll of 2,015 adults found that half thought of Valentine’s Day as a “waste of money” – with novelty mugs, cheap underwear, and gift vouchers among the worst presents.

50 per cent are bored of the same old gestures and would like their partner to make more effort, rather than splurge money on items they don’t really want.

Other disappointing gifts include candles, budget jewellery, and "the wrong" perfume – with some also having received socks, a half-eaten box of chocolates, and a car mat.

But while some consider Valentine’s Day to be money down the drain, 31 per cent admit they’d be miffed if their other half did absolutely nothing.

The research, commissioned by Railcard.co.uk, also revealed what would go down well on February 14, with 22 per cent wanting to celebrate it by going for a weekend or a few days away.

Relationship expert and coach, Sarah Louise Ryan, said: “Couples who travel together often end up more fulfilled and happier in their relationship.

“There are many reasons for this; inclusive of the fact it encourages communication and can deepen feelings of commitment as they plan their trips ahead of time, looking towards the future.

“Travel allows more opportunities for romance and time outside of the day-to-day routine, meaning romantic sparks can be reignited.

“What’s more, having special places that remind you of happy times can serve as the building blocks of a long-term, fulfilling partnership.

“Where flowers and chocolates can play a part, this Valentine’s Day I’d encourage all couples to carve out some time to book and experience a romantic getaway, whether for a day trip or a long weekend.”

The study also found 36 per cent consider the act of planning a trip together to be a key sign of commitment during a fledgling relationship.

Similarly, 30 per cent claim to feel most connected to their partner when exploring new surroundings, while 25 per cent feel at their best as a couple when spending time outdoors.

And for those thinking of planning a last-minute getaway within the UK this Valentine’s, the Lake District, Cornwall, and the Cotswolds were voted the most romantic.

Catherine Lyver, of Railcard.co.uk, which offers a “Two Together Railcard” entitling two adults to discounted train travel, said: “Our latest research reinforces that travelling together strengthens relationships.”

Top 5 most romantic destinations in Britain:

The Lake District (nearest train station: Oxenholme Lake District Station and Penrith North Lakes Station)

Tip: Hire a boat on Grasmere, take a walk around Glencoyne Bay, or visit Aira Force Waterfalls Walk.

St Ives, Cornwall (nearest train station: St Ives Station and Penzance Station)

Tip: Visit the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden or take in the sights at Porthminster Beach, Carbis Bay Beach, or St Ives Harbour.

The Cotswolds (nearest train station: Moreton in Marsh Station, Cheltenham Station, Gloucester Station)

Tip: Take a trip to the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens or Cotswolds Distillery or book a romantic meal at The Wild Rabbit restaurant.

London (nearest train station: St Pancras Station, Euston Station, Kings Cross Station, Paddington Station)

Tip: Stroll through Kew Gardens, and set sail on a romantic Thames River cruise followed by high tea at the Shard or dinner at renowned romantic restaurant Clos Maggiore.

Yorkshire Dales (nearest train station: Richmond Station, Darlington Station, Skipton Station)