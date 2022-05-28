Hundreds of cosplayers and comic-book fans gather at London’s ComicCon
From anime lovers to gamers and cosplays, a crowd has gathered for the annual convention that comes to London this weekend.
Fans gathered at the ExCel centre in London for the 2022 London ComicCon wear a wide variety of costumes from pop culture seen on shows.
The ComicCon entered the second day on Saturday, with a significant rise in visitors.
The event hosts panels around the biggest pop culture themes and organises meet and greet with various guests from TV shows and anime creators.
