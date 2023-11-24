Drake gets new new face tattoo – and fans don’t know how to feel about it

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake has gotten a new tattoo on his face marked with the Arabic phrase “Miskeen” and fans don’t quite know what to think of it.

The 37-year-old rapper was first spotted with the tattoo on Saturday by HipHopDX after photographer Brent Kore posted an image on his social media.

The black and white photo featured Drake smiling as the new tattoo was exposed on his face, just above his right eyebrow.

The word “Miskeen” was etched into his skin, a phrase that translates to “poor” or “hopeless”.

Some people might also use the term to describe a sweet or innocent person, according to Now Toronto.

Drake fans – and maybe even critics – had a lot to say about it.

“This man Drake really got MISKEEN tatted on his FACE?! Very unserious person,” one user said.

Another quipped: “Drake spelled miskeen the Somali way and whilst the Arabs and Amharics fight over which one of them he’s tryna be like, I just want him to leave us alone.”

“Enough is enough! Drake not about to convince the world ‘miskeen’ is Toronto slang,” another comment said.

This is not the first time the star has caught fans off guard with a face tattoo.

Last year, Drake received his first face tattoo in honour of his mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.

The star shared a close-up with his mother’s initials under his eye – which said “sg” in lowercase. The caption said: “Sandra Gale” followed by a heart emoji.

On 17 November, the father of one also revealed his latest surprise EP on Instagram, Scary Hours 3 – which is the third instalment of Drake’s musical series Scary Hours.

“You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs,” he is heard saying, in the voiceover of the video.

“I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. Who am I to fight it?,” he adds.

The latest tracks have sparked controversy, with the rapper calling out public figures in his lyrics including Kanye West and Pusha T.

Read more about Drake’s latest EP here.