Watch live: Elton John’s first auction in 21 years expected to fetch more than $10m
Watch live as Sir Elton John’s items are put up for auction in New York City on Friday, 9 February, where they are expected to fetch more than $10m.
Nine hundred items belonging to the music legend will hit the auction block at Christie’s.
Offerings from the superstar’s former Atlanta home range from high-end photography and art to stage costumes and tableware.
The Christie’s auction, named “Goodbye Peachtree Road,” will be comprised of eight sales in total, both live and online.
Atlanta played a significant part in Sir Elton’s life role in John’s life, as he would return to the city when touring the US.
He bought a condominium in Park Place on Peachtree road in 1992 after finding solace in the city’s communities, such as the Triangle Club, which played a critical role for him as he got sober.
The musician sold the 13,332-square-foot two-story residence for $7.2m last year.
