Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Elton John’s first auction in 21 years expected to fetch more than $10m

Holly Patrick
Friday 09 February 2024 14:59
Comments
Close

Watch live as Sir Elton John’s items are put up for auction in New York City on Friday, 9 February, where they are expected to fetch more than $10m.

Nine hundred items belonging to the music legend will hit the auction block at Christie’s.

Offerings from the superstar’s former Atlanta home range from high-end photography and art to stage costumes and tableware.

The Christie’s auction, named “Goodbye Peachtree Road,” will be comprised of eight sales in total, both live and online.

Atlanta played a significant part in Sir Elton’s life role in John’s life, as he would return to the city when touring the US.

He bought a condominium in Park Place on Peachtree road in 1992 after finding solace in the city’s communities, such as the Triangle Club, which played a critical role for him as he got sober.

The musician sold the 13,332-square-foot two-story residence for $7.2m last year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in