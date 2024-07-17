Watch live: Emmy Awards 2024 nominations announced

Support truly

Watch live as the 2024 Emmy Awards nominations are announced on Wednesday (17 July).

Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph will reveal the TV shows and stars in contention for this year’s trophies.

They will announce the nods alongside Television Academy chair Cris Abrego.

The 2023 Emmys were delayed due to the strikes, meaning the ceremony took place in January 2024 instead of September 2023. The next Emmy Awards will occur on 15 September 2024. The shows expected to receive nominations include The Bear, Shogun and Netflix hit Baby Reindeer.

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.