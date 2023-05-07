Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Acts of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest have touched down in Liverpool for the official ‘turquoise’ carpet opening, one week before they take to the stage at the grand final.

The event is hosted by Liverpool-born television presenter Sam Quek and Ukrainian commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko.

Favourites including the UK’s Mae Muller, France’s La Zarra, and Spain’s Blanca Paloma are among those making an appearance.

Both France and Spain were drawn to perform in the first half of the grand final, while the UK will perform last.

Mae Muller has been sharing behind-the-scenes clips of her practicing her performance of ‘I Wrote A Song’ on social media.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, following weeks of build-up.

